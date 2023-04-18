Rumor: Dead By Daylight Going Buck Wild With A New Alien Chapter

There's a lot of potential with this Alien license in Dead by Daylight.

There’s a new rumor floating around that Dead by Daylight will be getting Alien-themed content. Better yet, it’s coming sooner than you think.

The root of this rumor is a Reddit post from two months ago. The leaker predicted several Alien related media would be revealed this coming April 26, 2023, the date Fox decided would be called Alien Day.

The other video game related rumors are new DLC for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a new Aliens VR video game/experience, and a release date announcement for Aliens: Dark Descent.

Now the account owner of that post deleted their account, so that seemed to be the end of it. However, a new post appeared that attempted to connect ends together to this Reddit, and some tweets and activity from one Ken Pejoro.

Ken works for Disney, specifically licensing in 20th Century Fox. He started the conversation going by tweeting about Dead by Daylight, which is not a Disney or Fox owned video game. Ken ‘subtly’ asks which characters people want to see come next in the game.

After this, Ken likes tweets asking him about Alien appearing on Dead by Daylight. If people are asking him about other Fox properties like Predator, or Planet of the Apes, or Leave Her To Heaven, he hasn’t been responding in a similar way.

The last connection to this thread isn’t from Ken. The Dead by Daylight account announced that the Premium Rift Pass will be part of Twitch Prime. However, the release is delayed to, as you may have already guessed, April 26, Alien Day.

Dead by Daylight has gone through the wringer on the variety of horror franchises it has licensed. That includes some other video games, like Left 4 Dead and Resident Evil, but it’s mostly gone through those beloved horror icon films, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, and Evil Dead.

Aliens could be a stark departure for the franchise, as the film franchise has always been set in places where the xenomorphs made sense, not counting Aliens vs Predator anyway.

A whole Dead by Daylight chapter set on the USCSS Nostromo could be a lot, but Behavior Interactive could take things further. They could make part of the chapter based on Creative Assembly’s Alien Isolation, with Amanda Ripley’s adventures in Sevastopol connecting to her mother Ellen’s in the Nostromo.

Would it make sense? Definitely not, but then, it doesn’t have to be canon either. Imagine this as a What If? scenario between the two closely connected stories.

But then again, a story that eventually leads to Aliens vs Predator in Dead by Daylight could have potential too. Even if the movies themselves are mid, the premise of Aliens vs Predator: Requiem being set in a small town has potential for a thrilling new expansion of Dead by Daylight, where you run away from two distinct separate horrors. Maybe you and your crew can even try to set themselves off vs each other.

So there’s definitely a lot of potential to a Dead by Daylight Alien chapter. It’s something to look forward to if it gets officially confirmed.