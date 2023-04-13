Fall Guys Level Editor Rumored To Land This May

Fall Guys came out in 2020, during a time when we saw a ton of influx of consumers turning to video games. Thanks to the pandemic, most of us were shut inside and forced to stay socially distant. As a result, more consumers took to video games as an entertainment medium to escape the woes the world was feeling at that moment. One of the breakout hit games to come out was Fall Guys, which gained a massive following when it initially landed in the marketplace. However, it might be a game that could use a breath of fresh air, and that might come in the form of a level editor.

We knew that a level editor was in the works. The developers over at Mediatonic had unveiled that they were working on the tools to give players the ability to craft their own levels. However, we were not given any indication of when exactly we could expect these tools to arrive in the game. Now according to a new report from Insider Gaming, we might have a date we can mark on our calendars. According to their publication, sources claimed this game would arrive on May 10, 2023. This creative mode could bring out a new surge of players alongside returning players.

Of course, we must label this date as nothing more than a rumor. We don’t have any official announcement on when the tools will be released to the public. However, if you somehow didn’t catch this game when it was first released, then we have you covered. This is a new competitive battle royale experience where players take the role of a character in a game show. With a series of short mini-games or obstacle courses, the game eventually widdles the number of players down until we have a single player left.

This new creative mode could give fans the tools to create some truly unique levels. That could help keep gameplay sessions feeling fresh and even spark some new creative ideas for the developers. If you’re looking for even more insight into the game, then I would suggest checking out our Before You Buy coverage on the title. You can view that video with gameplay and our overall impressions of the title in the video we have embedded below.