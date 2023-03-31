Nintendo Patent Discovery Could Suggest Eliminating Joy-Con Drift Problem

The Nintendo hybrid console platform was a huge hit and a much-needed one at that. Nintendo had a real dud with the Wii U, so having the immense success of the Nintendo Switch was likely a massive relief. But, of course, that doesn’t mean the console platform is free from any problematic issues. One of the biggest problems that the Nintendo Switch has for players is the dreaded Joy-Con drift. This issue has been around since the platform was first released, and still, it looks as if Nintendo is trying to find a solution that would remove this problem going forward. But it might also indicate whatever else Nintendo might be working on regarding the Nintendo Switch successor.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out about a new patent from Nintendo. The Joy-Con drift is something that I’m sure you are all aware of. However, if you need a refresher, I’m more than happy to oblige. While the Joy-Cons can be replaced and swapped out, the analog sticks for these controllers are the problem, and so far, it doesn’t look to be something completely fixed quite yet by Nintendo. You might find that your analog stick is triggering movement within the game without you actually pressing onto the analog. This is what Joy-Con drift is referencing. The consensus suggests that the analog stick’s dirt, grime, and overall grinding parts are to blame for these movements being triggered.

Fortunately, Nintendo has offered to fix these controllers, but in terms of eliminating the problem altogether is something of a dream right now for Nintendo. We still have issues with the Joy-Cons and even other controllers regarding analog stick trigger movement without being used by players. After so long, it’s typically best to just replace the controller so you’re not stuck with fighting back on the drift randomly in-game. But a new patent shows that Nintendo is still toying with a solution that could solve the problem.

What is surprising is that this is coming in very late into the lifecycle of the Nintendo Switch. It’s been noted in the past by different individuals within Nintendo that they are still very much supporting the current Nintendo Switch platform. However, it’s been speculated that a successor is also in the works, and that could be a patent made more so for the Nintendo Switch successor analog sticks. We even reported that supposed dev kits are out for the next Nintendo Switch release.

Regardless, suppose this patent product does come to fruition. In that case, it will be interesting to see if it’s for the current Nintendo Switch Joy-Con analog sticks or if we’re looking more so on the next Nintendo Switch successor controller. Whatever the case, we hope this can finally resolve the analog drifts we’ve endured throughout the Nintendo Switch lifespan.