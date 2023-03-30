Pre-Orders Are Still Up For Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Edition

There's certainly an elephant in the room here, but as long as Nintendo fans are happy, that's OK.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom special edition Nintendo Switch OLED is still available for pre-order in multiple markets.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, it can still be ordered in these outlets in the UK:

Amazon – £319.99

GAME – £319.99

ShopTo – £319.85

Smyths – £319.99

Wario64 also shares links for these stores in the US:

Amazon

Best Buy

Target

While their continued availability is a good thing for The Legend of Zelda fans, we do have to address a little elephant in the room here. Is this availability a bad sign for Nintendo?

Of course, in the past we have seen Nintendo’s special edition Switch consoles sell out in rapid order. While it makes sense that most of those special editions are easier to get now, this is an entirely new Nintendo Switch SKU.

Perhaps it merely reflects what Nintendo has already predicted. While they still see a good amount of revenue in the platform, they told investors they expect lower profits within this coming year.

There is another somewhat unique dilemma that Nintendo fans have, and I’m sure Nintendo has been thinking about as well. Many of them already have two or three Nintendo Switch consoles!

While that obviously helped make Nintendo profitable in the past few years, it makes it a little bit harder to justify buying newer consoles.

Of course, it helps that the Switch is a literally, physically smaller platform. For many gamers, collecting Switches is like collecting multiple Game Boys or Nintendo DSes.

Of course, a big difference now is the presence of digital downloaded games, but on this end Nintendo has taken a step forward from the 3DS. Switch owners can use their accounts on multiple consoles, so they can have some games on a Nintendo Switch Lite for immediate play, and other games on the docked Switch, games that would be better played on a bigger screen, like the detail heavy Bayonetta 3, or performance pushing ports of Doom and The Witcher 3.

While there is something to be said about the unique collectability of the Nintendo Switch, even that is definitely hitting its limits with fans. The people who tried to collect every Nintendo Switch colorway and special edition definitely have more units they just aren’t using and are just stowed away for collectability.

That isn’t how you sell games and game consoles for most gamers. In the interim until they release that long awaited Nintendo Switch successor, Nintendo might just have to be content with selling less consoles, as long as everything’s profitable.