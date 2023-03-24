PS5 Has First Official Sale Via God Of War Ragnarok Bundle

When it comes to video games as a whole, there are certain things that fans love about them and things that fans hate about them. One of the things that gamers often hate is how expensive the games and systems are. If a year comes around, like 2022, where multiple big-name titles are coming out, you have to decide which games to get because you likely can’t afford them all. As for the hardware systems, you typically have to save up money for them, and sometimes you need to wait for a sale to save some money. If you’ve been waiting for a PS5 deal, things have opened up for you.

Since launch, a PS5 has cost $500, and bundles with certain big-name titles raise the praise even higher. However, on Amazon, a PlayStation Bundle with God of War Ragnarok has dropped to $509. That means you can get the bundle for only a few dollars more than the standard version, and you’re getting one of the best games.

This is significant because this is the first system sale the console has had since its release over two years ago. That fact is understandable because of how the system dealt with numerous manufacturing issues. Specifically, the microprocessor issue that was happening worldwide only recently got solved. Since they fixed it, the PlayStation 5 has been selling like hotcakes in stores. So perhaps that is why a sale like this is happening.

Including God of War Ragnarok in this bundle on sale is also smart because it’s one of the best-selling games on the system. Fans had long waited for Kratos and Atreus to have their second adventure, and it lived up to the hype when it was released last November. The title was nominated for Game of the Year and won several other awards at various shows. While fans don’t know if they’ll get another game on the platform, there is potential.

As for what’s next for the PlayStation 5, they’re trying to continue their “revamp” by pushing as many big 1st and 3rd party titles as possible. Some of the big games they’ve got this year include Final Fantasy 16, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Horizon Burning Shores, and more. They’re even doing live-action commercials called “Live from PS5” to highlight all the wonderful titles on the system or will be on it soon.

So if you don’t have the system yet, you might want to consider getting it soon.