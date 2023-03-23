Sonic Origins Plus Is Officially Unveiled With More Content Packed In

Sonic the Hedgehog fans were able to receive a brand new compilation release back in 2022. This was a remastered edition of the first four platform games in the franchise. But there was a rumor surfacing online that suggested Sonic Origins would receive an expanded version of the game. With this edition of the game, players would receive more content packed in alongside the game’s physical launch. While it was previously just rumored this expanded version was coming, the development team over at Sega finally unveiled the new game edition today. Thanks to the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, we’re getting out first look into Sonic Origins Plus.

This new collection comes packed with several games and new challenges. Likewise, you’ll get Amy joining the mix for the first time. So if you ever wanted to play through the game as Amy, this collection is giving you the opportunity. It’s worth noting that the games are also remastered for HD widescreen, so you should be able to enjoy this game without having to deal with the original aspect ratio limitations from their initial releases. Furthermore, the new Sonic Origins Plus game will come with additional Sonic the Hedgehog titles that were previously released for the Sega Game Gear. We’ll list down all the games that will come packed with this new expanded edition down below.

Ready for a package deal? Sonic Origins Plus is heading your way June 23rd, 2023! Get ready for extra games, extra challenges, and for the first time ever…Amy's joining the party! pic.twitter.com/5DR1EbA1H5 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 23, 2023

Sonic Origins Plus Games

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic CD

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

Tails’

Tail’s Adventures

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – Game Gear

Sonic The Hedgehog Triple Trouble

Sonic Spinball

Sonic The Hedgehog – Game Gear

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Sonic Blast

Sonic Drift

Sonic Drift 2

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Chaos

So it looks like players will have quite the assortment of Sonic the Hedgehog games to play if they want to tap back into the franchise roots. With that said, we know that the new Sonic Origins Plus is set to arrive on June 23, 2023. With it comes a 20-page art book for those that purchase the game physically as well. Players can expect the game to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platform. In the meantime, you can check out a bit more of the gameplay and features from the tweet embedded trailer above.