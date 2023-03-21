Gears of War Movie Gets Writer

Given the successes of video game adaptations as of late, many are starting to wonder if movie makers and TV networks are finally starting to ‘get it’ in terms of making them great while also being loyal to the source material. While it remains to be seen whether things will continue down this path, other video game adaptations are being made. One of them is the long-gestating Gears of War Movie. The film has been tossed around for many years but now has landed at Netflix. Today, it was announced that Jon Spaihts would be the writer for the movie.

If you feel you’ve heard that name before, it’s because he’s worked on several big projects over the last several years, including the first Doctor Strange film and the two Dune movies. In addition, he’s been nominated for his writing, so if nothing else, he’s qualified for the job. Moreover, he’s excited to work on the movie because of its lore and world:

“‘ Gears of War‘ is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates,” Spaihts noted in a chat with Variety “It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.”

He’s not wrong about the universe having many great things going for it. When the Xbox came out, this game, and the first two sequels that followed, were the “killer apps” for it and the systems that followed. They pushed the technology of the Xbox forward and gave them an IP that they could run with, and they ran with it for some time.

As for the Gears of War movie, the film will focus on the first game and tell the tale of Marcus Fenix and his crew as they attempt to eliminate the Locust threat. There are other plans to expand the universe via an animated series and possibly more films if the first one is done well.

Does this mean we’re in for a “golden age” of video game adaptations? We should slow our roll down on thinking such thoughts. There have indeed been a string of good adaptations, but that doesn’t mean all of them will be great from here on out.

Plus, as anime fans will tell you, Netflix isn’t the best with live-action adaptations.