EA Will Be Sunsetting Four Games This April

It’s not uncommon for games to get cut from digital marketplaces. There are multiple reasons why some games are removed, whether it’s licensing issues or just a lack of a player base to ensure the game continues to receive support. But today, we’re finding out that multiple video games from EA are soon to be sunset this April. So here might be your last chance to enjoy some of these games online or acquire them from digital marketplaces.

EA has taken to its official website to reveal that there are multiple Battlefield games, along with Mirror’s Edge, being removed from online storefronts. It’s noted that starting on April 28, 2023, players will no longer be able to purchase Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Mirror’s Edge. That means you won’t find these games popping up on digital storefronts. Fortunately, it does seems like if you’re a fan of these games already and enjoy them online, you’ll have a bit more time to keep playing them without any interruptions.

As we close in on 15 years since the release of Battlefield 1943, and Bad Company™ 1 & 2 and Mirror’s Edge, we are announcing that their journey is coming to an end. EA

According to the EA post, it’s stated that the removal of these games is in preparation for their retirement of online services. So while you can enjoy these games online still, that will eventually end. Players will find access to the online services will come on December 8, 2023. With that said, even if you find that their online services will be removed, you’ll still find that the games will be accessible for offline features, including single-player campaigns.

Again, it’s not too surprising that these games are being removed. They have been around for a good while, and it’s likely most players have since ended their time playing them. But it’s also another case as to why some players actively seek out physical copies of games. After all, even if these games still work offline, you won’t be able to purchase them after April 28, 2023. At any rate, you still have about a month left to buy the games before they are removed from the digital marketplaces. Likewise, the folks over at EA are hopeful you’ll be interested in making some new thrilling memories with their current and future releases for the Battlefield franchise.