Grand Theft Auto 6 Locations Listed On Reddit

Grand Theft Auto has a massive fan base, and while we have been waiting on the next major installment to be unveiled, it hasn’t stopped a slew of leaks from emerging online. The official unveiling of Grand Theft Auto 6 might still be a ways off. But fans are being treated to quite a few leaks. If you recall, it wasn’t too long ago that a slew of leaked video game clips started to pop up online, showing off Grand Theft Auto 6’s early development build. Thanks to a Reddit user, we’re getting a list of the supposedly confirmed locations you’ll find in the game.

The Reddit user Tusstaster started to gain some attention lately. It was a few days ago that the individual shared a rather large map of the supposed Grand Theft Auto 6. In fact, the user has started to share quite a few clips again of the game, which further highlights what the game will feature. But one post, in particular, might highlight all the locations you’ll find in this game map. This post which you can view here highlights all the confirmed locations according to Tusstaster.

This includes all the towns, different areas located within the cities, businesses, to other notable locations that are worth checking out when you start the game. Of course, because the game has yet to be officially unveiled, we have to label these posts as nothing more than rumors for now. We’re not sure just when we’ll be getting the game as Rockstar Games is still working on the project. With Grand Theft Auto V initially released into the marketplace back in 2013, fans have been anticipating the launch of the next mainline installment for about a decade now.

But all we have received so far has just been the leaks of the early game development build. So nothing official has started to market the game or its location. With that said, it’s been highly rumored and reported that we would likely see a return to Vice City for the franchise. Perhaps we’ll finally get the official reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6 this year and a launch window. Anything official regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 would likely be more than welcome at this point.