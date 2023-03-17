Amnesia: The Bunker Story Trailer Offers A Brief Look At The Monster

Frictional Games is known for bringing out horror games, and their next major release is a new installment to their Amnesia collection. We know Amnesia: The Bunker is heading into the marketplace this May. But a new trailer drop has just landed online to further hype up the game. Today you can get a look at a brief trailer highlighting a bit more about the story. Don’t expect too much it’s a simple concept trailer as it’s just a means to showcase how you’ve become trapped.

In Amnesia: The Bunker players are taking the role of a French soldier during the events of WW1. Our protagonist ventures into a desolate bunker where it seems you come across another soldier before his untimely death. From what the story trailer offers, the only exit to the bunker has been blown up, making it impossible to leave. There is some hope, as it seems you could find dynamite to blow the debris away. But it’s soon discovered that somewhere in the bunker, a hostile creature is seeking our protagonist out. We even get a brief look at the claw of this monster as it reaches in to snatch the player.

The entire trailer is brief, so don’t expect too much here to dwell into. But it’s at least a small look at what’s to come. Players can expect the same style of gameplay that Frictional Games is known for. This is a first-person survival horror game where you’re forced into exploring the area and keeping away from the hostile monster trying to track you down. Players are armed with a revolver and a noisy dynamo flashlight. The game relies on players to seek out resources to craft other useful items to aid them.

Likewise, we know that every decision players make will change the outcome of gameplay. That should make for a few unique gameplay experiences. There are also bound to be plenty of puzzles to solve as you seek out a means of escape. Currently, Amnesia: The Bunker is set to launch on May 16, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available on the PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the new Amnesia: The Bunker story trailer in the video we have embedded above.