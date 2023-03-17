Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Could See One Shot Snipers And Other Callbacks

Activision does not seem to mind to let fans know what they're thinking of bringing back.

Season 2 just came out, but some Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are already talking about what we can look forward to in Season 3.

As reported by CharlieIntel, streamer JoeWo, who would be someone Activision tapped to play Season 3 early for testing purposes, got glib about what things he knows are on the way. The fact that Activision isn’t shutting him down for this either means that it might not be true, or more likely, that they don’t mind the early peek for fans.

So, first he alluded to one-shot snipers making a full comeback. The St. Patrick’s Day event will have a limited period one-shot sniper available. However, JoeWo says that this is just a brief test just before they bring it back in full for Season 3.

The way things work right now, snipers in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 don’t insta-kill when you aim them properly. The first shot breaks your opponent’s plates, so snipers have to land two shoots to kill.

It’s too much of a nerf for the purposes of gameplay. Snipers aren’t that much better than Marksman and Battle rifles, and there’s no point to having them in the game as a result.

JoeWo also talked about movement fluidity. He isn’t as clear about what he means this time, but he hints at smoother movement for actions like running and diving.

On Twitter, CharlieIntel suggested that this could have something to do with dolphin diving, also known as dive-to-prone.

Dolphin diving is activated by simply pressing and holding the prone button while you are in the middle of sprinting. It was introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, and had a material change to the gameplay meta.

Of course, Activision also put some nerfs to the move so that it wouldn’t be overpowered. For example, your character makes a grunting noise while doing this move. There is also recovery while you dive and after, so you can’t immediately use a weapon while pulling off the move.

Even with all these nerfs, dolphin diving would be a strong action to add to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s meta.

JoeWo was also asked about ranked play coming back, and this time the YouTuber couldn’t confirm it. Well, two out of three isn’t too bad.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam and the Activision / Blizzard client.