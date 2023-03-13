Epic Games Reveals New Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Trailer

Epic Games today revealed a brand new trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: MEGA. Season 2, which started on March 10th, 2023 brings MEGA City to the game. This will allow players to ride on grind rails, travel the streets in brand-new vehicles and explore the brand-new biome the update has to offer.

The new season offers a number of new vehicles including the two-person sports bike the Victory Crown Rogue, and the Nitro Drifter a new four-person car. New melee and ranged weapons also make their way into the game such as the Kinetic Blade, Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle, Havoc Pump Shotgun, and the Overclocked Pulse Rifle. Among other weapon additions, the biggest standout of the new MEGA City is the new ability to grind on rails throughout the entire city as you shoot at your enemies Sunset Overdrive style.

As mentioned previously MEGA city isn’t the only new addition to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as the update includes a full new biome that appears in stark contrast to the neon lights of MEGA City. The new biome offers a more feudal Japan-inspired area filled with bright green and pink colours to offer a break from the neon-infested MEGA City. With this new biome, we see a number of environmental features get vaulted in Battle Royale v24.00 including snowballs, boards, wolves, crows, and frogs.

However, probably the most important news for players will be the new skins getting added to the game during the season. Chapter 4 Season 2 sees the introduction of eight new skins that we know of. These include Renzo The Destroyer, described as “the galaxy’s premier doomfluencer.” Other skins such as Imani, Thunder, Mystica, Stray, Highwire, and Mizuki also join the game. The skin most people will likely be excited for however is the addition of Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan who is set to be unlockable in the game’s battle pass.

In competitive news, a number of weapons will not be available in competitive playlists including the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Heisted Exotics, the Chug Cannon, the Sniper Surplus Reality Augment, and the Chug Gunner Reality Augment. Alongside this, the Rogue Bike and Nitro Drifter aren’t currently available in competitive playlists either. Finally, any Windows operating systems below Windows 10 will now no longer be natively supported on PC so players will be required to use Windows 10 or higher in the future.