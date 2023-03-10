Nintendo Celebrating Mario Day By Offering Sales On Multiple Titles!

Today is March 10th, but do you know what that means? It means it’s “Mario Day”! Yes, the unofficial holiday from Nintendo is here, and that means you’ll have the chance to celebrate it in various ways due to all the events going on right now. For example, during a special Nintendo Direct yesterday, you might recall that the Nintendo Store in New York has a “special set of shoes” that you can look at if you visit the store. But if you’re looking for something more tangible, like video games you can play, Nintendo has you covered there, too.

In conjunction with Mario Day, Nintendo has launched a sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop where you can get several titles featuring Mario and his friends at a lower price. Moreover, this isn’t a simple “few dollars off” sale. Instead, all the games we will mention are 33% off! That’s significant, as Nintendo doesn’t always make big sales like this for their first-party games.

So, what titles can you get? You can get Mario Party Super Stars, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Luigi’s Mansion 3!

That’s an interesting collection of games. However, that’s not the end of sales. That’s merely “Wave 1” of the celebratory sales, and they’ll end on the 23rd. Once the 24th comes around, the second wave of sales will drop, and Nintendo teases that more games will be available, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Wave 1 ends on 3/23 at 11:59 p.m. PThttps://t.co/whuPkXdmZK pic.twitter.com/FTRMoD8LWJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2023

The sale is perfect for those who haven’t had the chance or the ability to play or purchase one of these games yet. Or if you’ve just gotten the Nintendo Switch, this is a great way to build up your gaming library!

There’s plenty to celebrate with Mario in 2023 due to his first animated movie coming out next month. But, as for video games, there’s not been an announcement about what will be next for the red-hatted plumber. The rumor is that a sequel is coming to Super Mario Odyssey, but that hasn’t been confirmed. It would make sense because the 2017 game was one of the most popular titles with Mario in history and was even nominated for Game of the Year. So it’d make sense for Nintendo to want to capitalize on that. But again, there hasn’t been any confirmation of what is happening.

No matter what comes next for Mario or his friends, they have legions of fans ready to support them.