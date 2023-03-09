Dead Island 2 Media Previews Reportedly Coming Next Week

Fans of the Dead Island franchise likely never expected Dead Island 2 actually to make its way out into the marketplace. This game was long thought of as being pushed into development hell. After its initial trailer announcement reveal, the game was pushed through a series of delays and even changed the hands of game development studios. Finally, with Dambuster Studios working on the game, life seemed to be brought back into this IP. Now we’re actually gearing up for the official launch date. But before that date arrives, it looks like we may soon get some media preview coverage of the title coming as early as next week.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, several media outlets and online personalities have started to receive a preview game build of Dead Island 2. This would allow players a chance to try the game out and share their overall impressions of the gameplay experience with their followers. It’s noted from Insider Gaming that we would see the impressions and gameplay footage of what content creators were given as early as March 13, 2023. Of course, we’re not sure how much of the gameplay footage is revealed, but again we can go from the report that the footage is actually the game’s opening moments.

It’s stated that the game opens up with players surviving a plane crash into Beverly Hills, and that’s when you’ll pick your survivor. With the game offering six playable characters to choose from, it’s worth checking out their stats. Each character has its own unique set of attributes that will help cater to a certain playstyle. From there, you’re tossed into the game as you make your way through the now hellish landscapes of LA. We’re certainly eager to see some new gameplay footage of Dead Island 2 as we wait to get our hands on the game.

With Dead Island 2, players will find the game takes place a couple of months after the events of the first installment. Players are trapped in a quarantined California as they deal with a new zombie outbreak. Currently, Dead Island 2 is set to launch on April 21, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a gameplay trailer for Dead Island 2 in the video we have embedded above.