Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within Is Live

Halo fans will not find Season 3 lacking in new things to earn and do.

Halo Infinite’s Season 3 has gone live. Titled Echoes Within, it features a lot of story and in-game content, which we will summarize for you below.

The storyline, Mindfall, picks up where Season 2 left off. Spartan Hieu Dinh was rescued, but his life is still in danger because of Iratus, a rogue AI that has taken over his neural interface. In Mindfall, Iratus continues to attack Dinh as he remembers a very important memory.

Mindfall will go from March 7 to 21 and has a free 10 tier Event pass. This pass includes multiple cosmetics and cinematics to fill out the story. Season 3’s storyline will continue with Site Unseen this coming May 2 to 16, 2023.

Season 3 also promises new maps and playlists. Oasis is a Big Team Battle map built for vehicular combat in a gigantic mosh pit. Cliffhanger is an elevated map located in the middle of a mountain range, in an ONI black site. Chasm is an Arena map in the caverns of Zeta Halo.

To match up with these new maps, an Arena Unlimited Playlist will run from Match 7 to 14, and Big Team Battle Unlimited playlist will run from March 14-21.

There are new modes coming as well! Escalation Slayer is a unique new mode where players level up a list of weapon and equipment loadouts as they score more kills. You can also level down, but if you work your way up, you can get to a final challenge: killing with the Oddball.

There will be two variants of Escalation Slayer. FFA Escalation pits every Spartan against each other, while Team Escalation lets them work in teams. There will also be a Big Team Battle version of Escalation Slayer, and even a Super version which includes all the weapon updates and variants from the main Halo Infinite campaign.

There are more additions and features, but perhaps the most pertinent details for this season are the Battle Pass. 343 Industries are offering both a premium battle pass and a premium battle pass bundle, with contents detailed below:

The Echoes Within Premium Battle Pass Bundle costs 2800 Credits, never expires, and includes:

100-tier reward track (including 1000 Credits)

Bonus Match XP per match during Season 3

Fourth Challenge slot whenever this Battle Pass is equipped

Redsteel Splinter armor coatings (pictured below)

Gives you 100 XP Grants (which can be used to unlock 25 tiers), offering a 64% level-up discount

You can read more details of what’s included in Season 3 on the official Halo Waypoint blog here.