The Division 2 Season 11: Reign of Fire Launch Trailer Revealed

The Division fans have been waiting for the next season’s release for The Division 2. Chances are you already know the ups and downs the Ubisoft development team had to endure to get this latest season out. Now that we are nearing its new official release date, players are finally getting a look at the launch trailer. Check out the latest footage available and get ready for another uphill battle to fight back against those that seek to take out the Division organization.

With The Division 2 players are still embarking on a journey to ensure Washington, DC is stable. But we’ve been dealing with the Black Tusk, which is set on a new assault on the Division. Of course, outside of the additional narrative journey, we will be getting in this new season, we’ll also have some new goodies to obtain. In this new season pass, we’ll get new gear, outfits, and a new apparel event. As mentioned, The Division 2 Season 11: Reign of Fire is nearing its release as it is set to launch into the marketplace tomorrow, February 28, 2023.

So players only have to make it through today before diving into the new content season. Of course, players already had to endure quite a bit of a wait. I’m sure you all remember what happened earlier this month. But if you haven’t, we can fill you in on the obstacles Ubisoft’s development team had to overcome. Initially, the season was planned to release on February 7, 2023. However, the studio had to push the release date back as there was a localization issue that they needed to resolve.

During their attempt to resolve the issue, the development team accidentally crashed more of their systems for The Division 2. Essentially, there was plenty of focus put into rebuilding these systems quickly so that they could deliver the new content planned for players. Fortunately, it seems that their work has paid off, and now players will get the Season 11 content before February officially wraps up. With that said, you can check out the Season 11: Reign of Fire launch trailer in the video we have embedded above. Meanwhile, if you haven’t already picked up The Division 2, the game is available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.