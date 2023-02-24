Final Fantasy 16 To Have News Coming Soon?

There were many “thoughts” about Sony’s State of Play that dropped yesterday. While it’s true that the event did drop new looks at several games, DLC content, and even stuff for the PS VR2, many felt it was a bit “lackluster,” given what was shown off. For example, while multiple games were shown, few were first-party titles. Additionally, the games you would expect to be shown due to them being exclusive to the PS5 weren’t there. One of them being Final Fantasy 16. The upcoming RPG is one of Sony’s biggest titles of the year, yet it wasn’t at the event.

That has left many guessing why that is the case. We can’t specifically answer why it wasn’t shown meaningfully at the State of Play, but we can say that we know when we’ll hear more about the RPG. In an interview with Dengeki Online, producer Naoki Yoshida explained the timeline for the next big reveal of Final Fantasy 16. He said it would be “three months” before the game’s launch. The game is set to arrive in June, so three months before that would be March. Here’s a tweet further cementing that statement:

Don't worry people! Yoshi-P said we will get more info on Final Fantasy XVI around 3 months before the games release which is June 22! So expect marketing to ramp up from next month onwards! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/B13VWDfH2k — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) February 24, 2023

The idea of a “ramp up” in marketing for the RPG once we hit the three-month mark will intrigue gamers. 2022 had several trailers dedicated to the title and showing off its world. Through them, we’ve already seen how dark and “mature” the game will be compared to previous entries in the long-running series.

Some of the heads of the title even said that going for the more mature tone was something they felt was vital to keep the franchise going. They also wanted to shake off the stigma that their titles were only good when dealing with “traditional” RPG stylings in combat. As a result, the sixteenth mainline entry will have a more action-focused gameplay style that many are excited to try out.

The changes continue with the game’s main character, Clive Rosfield. Most protagonists in the franchise are “hearts of gold” type characters who merely wish to do the right thing to save the world. Clive is not that kind of character. He’s a man who seeks revenge after the death of someone close to him. So things will be very dark and grim from his viewpoint.

We’ll hopefully get even more details soon to further what we know about the game. That way, when it arrives on June 22nd, gamers will be as hyped as possible.