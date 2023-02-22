Super Mario Bros Movie Getting Final Trailer During Nintendo Direct

If you’ve been questioning how much Nintendo would push or support the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie, you likely have had your fears quelled by now. Just in terms of promotion, they’ve had trailers and TV spots highlighted in numerous places, including at the NFL playoffs, with a special TV spot at the Super Bowl! Additionally, we know that a massive toy line is coming with the film to help get younger viewers “in the mood” to watch the film and then play with the toys afterward. But easily, one of the most visible ways that Nintendo has been helping the movie is by having special Nintendo Directs for it.

When the first trailer for the movie came out, it was done in a Nintendo Direct, where Chris Pratt and Jack Black showed up to talk a little bit about their characters and how excited they were to voice legends. Well, Nintendo has just announced that there will be one final trailer for the Super Mario Bros Movie, and it’ll debut in a Nintendo Direct dedicated to it on March 9th.

As you can see in the tweet below, the Nintendo Direct will happen at 5 PM EST, and the cover art for the tweet highlights many of the main characters in their carts on Rainbow Road. A striking visual that many will enjoy.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie



📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2023

But why the Direct one month before the film’s release in theaters? That’s a good question. The easiest thing to point to is hype. Nintendo wants fans to be as hyped as possible and to know as much as they can about the film so that they can try to ensure they’ll get viewers in theaters.

Another thing that this “final trailer” may do is help answer more questions about the movie. For example, between the two main trailers, we’ve only heard Mario talk a few times, and those few times have upset fans because Chris Pratt doesn’t even try to sound like the game version of Mario. Likewise, we have only heard from Donkey Kong once via a TV spot, and Luigi hasn’t gotten much time in the spotlight.

Peach and Bowser have gotten more attention in the previous trailers and spots. That’s not bad, though, as they sound pretty good based on what we heard.

It’s hard to know exactly what we’ll see in the final trailer or if some of the stars will appear to help hype up the movie. But we’re sure many will tune in to see what it’s like.