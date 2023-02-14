Metroid Prime Sequels Also Coming To Nintendo Switch According To Industry Insider

Metroid Prime fans have been waiting for Nintendo to unveil more information on Metroid Prime 4. The video game has avoided the spotlight since it was first unveiled several years ago at this point. We have since known that development had started over, and it’s been a waiting game as to when more details will come out. Although, this past Nintendo Direct came with the unveiling that Metroid Prime was releasing as a remastered edition for the Nintendo Switch. That might indicate that Metroid Prime 4 is gearing up for new information soon.

Some fans might be eager to dive into the Metroid Prime remastered edition as a means to replay this title or enjoy it for the very first time. However, that begs the question of whether we’ll see Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3 will also come onto the platform. According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, that is the plan. From his understanding, we’ll see other Metroid Prime games release in the marketplace for the Nintendo Switch. But there is a slight catch with these new upcoming releases for the games. Don’t count on these upcoming titles to receive a remastered edition.

When asked if Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3 would release but not as fully remastered editions on Twitter, Jeff Grubb said that this was correct. So you might not see any enhancements on these upcoming installments, but that should at least catch some players up with the narrative. Metroid Prime 4 might be a bit more enticing for some players to pick up if they are already familiar with the narrative from the previous installments. Although, we don’t know just when we’ll see these games will hit the marketplace.

Metroid Prime was initially released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2002, but this past February 8, 2023, we saw the Metroid Prime remastered edition release for the Nintendo Switch. It’s a waiting game to see just when the next two installments will be released into the marketplace, but that should hopefully be sooner rather than later. If that’s the case, then we might be closer to details on just when we’ll see Metroid Prime 4 receive a proper showcase during Nintendo’s next highlight showcase. In the meantime, if you haven’t already picked up Metroid Prime remastered, then you can check out the game trailer in the video we have embedded above.