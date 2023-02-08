Cities: Skylines Remastered Heading To Xbox Series X/S And PS5

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have revealed that a new and enhanced edition of the popular city-builder Cities: Skylines will be heading to current-generation consoles. Cities: Skylines Remastered will be making its way onto Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 next Wednesday, February 15.

As spotted by DualShockers, the upcoming enhanced version of Cities: Skylines will include a variety of upgraded features that have been optimised specifically for current-gen platforms. Chief amongst these will be the inclusion of 25 additional buildable tiles for players to use to create larger cities, as well as the ability to place structures freely. The game’s graphical performance has also had an upgrade as part of the Remastered edition, thereby allowing players to create their dream metropolises with fewer restrictions or gameplay issues.

Players can also check out a newly-released announcement trailer for Cities: Skylines Remastered, which details some of the improvements players on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 have to look forward to when the game launches on their platforms next week. You can get a feel for the new-look city-building action right here if you’re thinking of getting into some in-depth building simulation this month.

Specific additional features players will see in this enhanced version of the popular city-building game include a quick selection tool, a map editor, overall graphic performance increases and 16 additional tiles from the game’s Xbox One and PS4 versions. In addition, players will find a number of new environmental controls panel allowing players to adjust time of day, rain, fog, and environment colouring. The overall UX experience in Cities: Skylines Remastered is also improved on current-generation consoles, with players now being able to make use of features such as precision placements, a distance indicator and updated snapping options.

Cities: Skylines players who already own the game on who owns and its DLCs on Xbox One or PS4 will receive the remastered edition upgrade for free on their consoles. In addition to this, they’ll receive the remastered DLCs, up until the Airports expansion. This includes the After Dark expansion, which allows players to experience their cities in an entirely different way, with a day-night cycle that’ll require players to build plenty of entertaining spaces for their citizens to relax and enjoy some nightlife. Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have stated that remastered editions of additional DLCs will be made available in the upcoming months.

Cities: Skylines Remastered launches for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on February 15. Cities: Skylines is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.