Overwatch 2 Drops Season 3 Launch Trailer

The new season of hero shooter Overwatch 2 kicks off today with a whole host of new content and changes to the action. To mark the launch of season 3, Blizzard has shared a new trailer that gives players a look at the overall vibe for the new chapter in the free-to-play shooter’s story.

It’s fair to say that the game is going to see a lot of changes coming into play as part of the new season. As always, a change in seasons will bring a new Battle Pass into action, but this time, players will also be able to earn special credits in the Battle Pass tiers. These credits can be redeemed for over 250 cosmetics from the original Overwatch, with players wishing to go Premium able to get their hands on some unique reward items, including the Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko shown in the new trailer. For an idea of what’s to come in the new season of Overwatch 2, you can check out the brand new launch trailer for yourself right here.

The trailer also highlights the game’s new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula. This was detailed in a bit more depth last week and will feature an entirely new frozen playground for players to do battle in. There’s an abandoned laboratory in amongst the ice, plus the wrecked icebound ship that was originally sent to rescue character Mei and her team back in the days of the first Overwatch game. The new map promises to give players a bit more insight into Mei’s character and backstory, for those invested in Overwatch lore.

Also detailed in the trailer are some of the new seasonal events and competitive activities that will be taking place during season 3. This includes the upcoming Ultimate Valentine event, which will run from February 14 until February 28 and looks set to introduce a Cupid-style skin for the character Hanzo. The season will also feature a special Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man collaboration, which will run from March 7 until April 6, with hero Doomfist turning into the titular protagonist Saitama.

Players can also get a glimpse of the new skins available for Reaper, Moira and Junkrat, which will be included as part of the new Battle Pass. with new skins for Ashe, Zenyatta, D.Va, Genji and Mei being made available to buy in the store. There’s a lot going on in the new season of Overwatch 2, which gets underway on all platforms later today.

Overwatch 2 is available free to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.