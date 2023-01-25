Dead Space Remake Download Sizes Revealed

We now know the download sizes for Dead Space Remake across different platforms.

Version: 01.000.001 of the game will have a download size of 31.110 GB on PlayStation 5. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have it listed with a size of 31.91 GB. Finally, the Steam page indicates that players will need 50 GB of space to play it on Steam. The Epic Games Store listing also provides the same download size.

It should be noted that the Steam version comes with a free copy of Dead Space 2. It remains to be seen if Dead Space 2 is part of the preload package and will be playable on the same day that it is downloaded, or alongside Dead Space Remake upon release.

There is no indication that Dead Space Remake will be Steam Deck certified. It may require players to connect to EA’s client or servers to play, and Valve has not yet made any arrangements with EA or other game companies that have such requirements for their games.

Speaking of preloads, Dead Space Remake is already available to preload on Xbox Series X|S. PlayStation 5 and PC get the same download date and time of January 25, 2023, 8 AM PST.

The hype cycle for Dead Space Remake is already in full force. We had been told for months that EA Motive had made many improvements to the original release beyond merely upgrading the graphics. While the core story remains the same, they have been working on improving the overall game experience, which means improvements in the game’s immersion.

We also received a perhaps unintentional teaser, as the trophy list for the game revealed that EA Motive added a new alternate ending, which promises a sad and/or shocking denouement to the story of Isaac Clarke.

Lastly, technical director David Robillard disarmed fans by revealing that he himself has a hard time playing the game with headphones as he finds it too scary. Given how old and well known the game’s story is at this point, that would be an indication that EA Motive has succeeded in improving the game in its core ability to terrify. Strange thing to look forward to, but of course, it takes a brave soul to jump into Dead Space in the first place.

Dead Space Remake will be launching on January 27, 2023, 8 AM PT. Live in a different region? You can verify when Dead Space Remake will be playable for your time zone here.

Source: Twitter, HITC, Epic Games Store