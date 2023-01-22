Blue Lock New Ending Theme Performed By Unison Square Garden

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The latest episode of Blue Lock revealed on Saturday that Unison Square Garden is performing the theme song “Numbness like a ginger” for the series’ new ending. The group originally performed the first opening theme of the series titled “Chaos ga Kiwamaru” as well that ran for the first 13 episodes. The new ending theme “Numbness like a ginger” will officially go on sale on April 12. You can check out the music video for theme song below along with the first opening from series. To see the new ending, be sure to check out Episode 15 of Blue Lock! New episodes of Blue Lock air every Saturday and stream exclusively on Crunchyroll.
Blue Lock Anime Main Staff
- Director: Tetsuaki Watanabe
- Series Composition/Script: Taku Kishimoto
- Music: Jun Murayama
- Character Design: Kenji Tanabe, Kento Toya
- Art Director: Sawako Takagi
- 3D Director: Norimitsu Hirosawa
- Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
- Director of Photography: Yasuhiro Asagi
- Chief Action Director: Hisashi Higashijima
- Color design: Sakura Komatsu
- Editing: Mai Hasegawa
- Prop Design: Hisashi Higashijima, Kaori Okitsu, Yuri Nakajima
Blue Lock Anime Main Cast
- Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi
- Yuuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami
- Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira
- Souma Saitou as Hyouma Chigiri
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego
- Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou
- Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishirou Nagi
- Yuuma Uchida as Reo Mikage
- Ryuunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon
- Shinnosuke Tachibana as Aoshi Tokimitsu
- Shouya Chiba as Yuudai Imamura
- Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi
- Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi
- Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Juubei Aryuu
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi
- Kenichi Suzumura as Ryousuke Kira
- Kouki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi
- Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon
- Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko
Blue Lock Synopsis
Blue Lock is a direct adaptation of the manga that Kodansha Comics describes as:
After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan’s team struggles to regroup. But what’s missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match…and to do so, they’ve gathered 300 of Japan’s best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team…and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?