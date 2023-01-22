Blue Lock New Ending Theme Performed By Unison Square Garden

The latest episode of Blue Lock revealed on Saturday that Unison Square Garden is performing the theme song “Numbness like a ginger” for the series’ new ending. The group originally performed the first opening theme of the series titled “Chaos ga Kiwamaru” as well that ran for the first 13 episodes. The new ending theme “Numbness like a ginger” will officially go on sale on April 12. You can check out the music video for theme song below along with the first opening from series. To see the new ending, be sure to check out Episode 15 of Blue Lock! New episodes of Blue Lock air every Saturday and stream exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Anime Main Staff

Director : Tetsuaki Watanabe

: Tetsuaki Watanabe Series Composition/Script : Taku Kishimoto

: Taku Kishimoto Music : Jun Murayama

: Jun Murayama Character Design : Kenji Tanabe, Kento Toya

: Kenji Tanabe, Kento Toya Art Director : Sawako Takagi

: Sawako Takagi 3D Director : Norimitsu Hirosawa

: Norimitsu Hirosawa Sound Director : Fumiyuki Go

: Fumiyuki Go Director of Photography : Yasuhiro Asagi

: Yasuhiro Asagi Chief Action Director : Hisashi Higashijima

: Hisashi Higashijima Color design : Sakura Komatsu

: Sakura Komatsu Editing : Mai Hasegawa

: Mai Hasegawa Prop Design: Hisashi Higashijima, Kaori Okitsu, Yuri Nakajima

Blue Lock Anime Main Cast

Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

Yuuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

Souma Saitou as Hyouma Chigiri

Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego

Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou

Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishirou Nagi

Yuuma Uchida as Reo Mikage

Ryuunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Aoshi Tokimitsu

Shouya Chiba as Yuudai Imamura

Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi

Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi

Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya

Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri

Katsuyuki Konishi as Juubei Aryuu

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi

Kenichi Suzumura as Ryousuke Kira

Kouki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi

Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon

Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko

Blue Lock Synopsis

Blue Lock is a direct adaptation of the manga that Kodansha Comics describes as:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan’s team struggles to regroup. But what’s missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match…and to do so, they’ve gathered 300 of Japan’s best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team…and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?