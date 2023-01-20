The Witcher 3 Next-Gen PC Patch Is Almost Ready

The Witcher 3 is a massively popular game, and it still finds plenty of newcomers today. One of the reasons we might see an influx lately with players on the game is a recent next-generation update. If you don’t recall, CD Projekt Red has gone back into the game and delivered an update. This update brought out plenty of incredible enhancements for the title and was aimed to be provided for the latest generation of console platforms. However, PC players have been waiting on this update to finally make its way out into the marketplace.

It looks like the wait might be coming to an end here shortly. Recently, a fan of The Witcher 3 on PC took to Twitter in hopes of finding out when the patch update will be available. Reaching out to Marcin Momot, the Global Community Director for CD Projekt Red, the individual did get a bit more insight into what’s to come. Fortunately, we did receive a response from Marcin Momot, who said that they had been quietly working on the update for The Witcher 3 next-generation, and it looks like they are in the final stages of development.

We've been quietly working on this update for W3NG and it looks like we're at the final stages. Shouldn't be long until it comes out. We'll share more info the moment we can! In the meantime, we really appreciate your patience! https://t.co/QGWXHnDbPN — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) January 19, 2023

While we didn’t get any insight as to when we can expect the game patch update to launch, it’s noted that there shouldn’t be too long of a wait. Instead, more information will be coming out soon as the development team appreciates your patience. That’s at least an indicator that the patch update is seemingly in a decent state. Of course, CD Projekt Red might not have the most outstanding track record for delivering games as smoothly as they intended. So we’re sure that some fans still might be hesitant to dive into the game with expectations of not dealing with performance or technical issues.

Regardless, this update is intended to give players the same performance and visuals that are available on the latest-generation console platforms. We’re sure that this might also sway some newcomers to enjoy the game. After all, The Witcher gained a more extensive audience lately with the hit Netflix adaptation series. But for now, we’ll have to continue waiting on the patch update release announcement to make its way out to the public. In the meantime, you can check out The Witcher 3 next-generation trailer in the video we have embedded above.

