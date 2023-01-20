Industry Insider Claims Persona 6 Reveal Is Coming This Summer

The Persona franchise is a massive one, and it might have gained an even larger audience thanks to the most recent release. Persona 5 was released to quite a welcomed reception, and it’s become highly regarded as an incredible RPG experience. Fortunately, this game also managed to land on multiple platforms. Typically, the Persona franchise would remain on Sony platforms, but that’s no longer the case. In fact, with so many players loving Persona 5, there’s plenty of anticipation regarding the release of the next major installment.

It might be hard to top Persona 5. The video game was such a massive hit that fans set the expectations bar quite high. But that next installment has yet to reveal itself. Today, there has been plenty of online chatter regarding this franchise’s future. In fact, one industry insider that goes by the name of Im A Hero Too took to Resetera and unveiled what they have heard regarding the franchise. Apparently, the individual managed to gain some insight into the series and has claimed a grand reveal for the next installment is coming sooner rather than later.

We might not get the game right away, but if the insider is to be believed, Persona 6 will be unveiled this summer. Apparently, production has been underway for a good while now, and it’s hitting a milestone that would allow developers to market the game. But that’s not all; Persona 6 could be unveiled with another title. Again, from the same individual, Persona 3 Remake will be unveiled as well sometime during the summer. That should give some fans plenty of RPG content to go through if both release even remotely close together.

These Persona games are massive in size. It can take well over a hundred hours to complete. In fact, while Persona 5 Royale has been released on multiple platforms, it was just recently that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden saw multi-platform releases. The Persona craze is once again at an all-time high with these new ports being available. What might have some fans wondering now is if the Persona 3 Remake and Persona 6 installments will release into the marketplace as Sony exclusives.

If that ends up being the case, then there are likely quite a few players expecting this to be a timed exclusive deal. But for now, all we can do is wait for Atlus to officially reveal the next thrilling Persona installments, which again may happen later this year.

