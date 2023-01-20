Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty Expansion Will Be Massive

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the more incredibly hyped-up and anticipated video game launches in recent years. Players couldn’t wait to dive into this new RPG from CD Projekt Red. If the development studio’s name didn’t catch your eye, then you undoubtedly know of their previous works. This was the studio that brought out The Witcher video game series. It had gained a massive audience over the years, so naturally, there was interest in their next big title release.

Of course, we all know now that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was anything but smooth. After a series of delays, the studio had to go back and work on various updates. This was also a game that saw many returned physical and digital copies. Fortunately, the studio has brought the game around, and players often recommend checking it out again. The slew of updates, along with the animated series, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, has sparked interest back into the main game again. However, if you’re done with the campaign and want something new to enjoy, we do have an expansion in the works.

CD Projekt Red has previously revealed that Phantom Liberty will be hitting the game this year. It would be the only expansion released for Cyberpunk 2077, but hopefully, it delivers in a big way. Recently, a Polish publication called Parkiet has reached out to the development studio asking about when marketing would start to ramp up for the upcoming expansion. Unfortunately, the spokesperson was unable to say when we could see more of the game. Likewise, there is no official release date for the title just yet.

Although, there was one interesting statement made during this exchange. The spokesperson stated that this would be the largest DLC that the studio has worked on. That is quite impressive, as the developers turned out some lengthy DLC in the past with The Witcher franchise. If you recall, the Blood and Wine expansion took over fifteen hours to complete. That was also just the main storyline. If you add side quests into the mix, you’re looking at nearly thirty hours on average to finish.

So while Cyberpunk 2077 will only receive the Phantom Liberty expansion before the studio diverts its attention, it will at least be a big one. Now fans are eager for its release but also hesitant as they certainly don’t want to see the expansion release in a similar state that Cyberpunk 2077 launched in.

Source