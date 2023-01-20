Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Gets Launch Trailer For DLC Different Future

Square Enix doesn't explain what story they have in store for this DLC, but with a name like Different Future, it shouldn't be that hard to guess.

Square Enix and Team Ninja have shared a new trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s upcoming DLC Different Future.

The trailer doesn’t spoil too many story details, not any more than players who already finished the game already know, but it does give us a good look at who you can expect to be there. Of course, you can guess what Square Enix means by having this DLC named Different Future.

The Lufenians return as an opposing force. This time, they use Omega against Jack. Omega is a very powerful weapon, powerful enough to destroy gods, and it will track Jack down to kill him. Of course, hardcore Final Fantasy fans know that the Lufenians have traditionally been depicted as NPCs and allies to the heroes, and were mainly fighting against or are victims of the series’ main villains.

Also appearing is Emperor Mateus, straight out of Final Fantasy 2. It’s a dream boss fight on the same level as Darkseid facing Thanos. But this choice would seem to be relevant to the story that Team Ninja is trying to tell.

The trailer also shows a few new Jobs and Job Actions as well. As Musketeer, you can hit enemies with a Stun Bullet, stopping them from hitting unblockable attacks. As a Hunter, you have a Job Action called Analyze. Analyze allows you to scale up your attack, the more times you hit an enemy approaching you. With every attack you make, the more effective you become at striking through the enemy’s resistance, and hitting their weak points.

As a Gambler, you have a Job Action called Roulette. That virtual roulette wheel rolls on your abilities, so that you use two randomized abilities while fighting.

There are also new features for the Blacksmith. You can find imitation materials, which make it easier for when you upgrade equipment or create new items. As their name implies, they can be used to substitute other specific materials.

To make use of these imitation materials, the Blacksmith as a new ability, called Fabrication. As implied, Fabrication is the skill you have to use to make imitation items using a mix of imitation materials and blacksmith materials.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store. Different Future will be releasing on January 27, 2023. The Season Pass includes Different Future, as well as previous story DLC Trials of the Dragon King and Wanderer of the Rift. You can watch the trailer below.

Source: YouTube