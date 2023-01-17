Is Metal Gear News Coming Soon?

Konami has a few notable IPs that more or less became dormant. After the public departure from Hideo Kojima, video game productions seem to have dwindled down from the company. But things have been turning around with Konami going full steam ahead with the Silent Hill IP. This game franchise remained dormant for years and was picked up by Hideo Kojima briefly before leaving the company. With that said, Metal Gear fans have been wondering what the future may hold for this IP. Today, new rumors pile up online suggesting an announcement is coming soon.

We’ve heard rumors and speculation pieces regarding this Metal Gear franchise for a few years now. It was believed that a remake was coming out for past installments. But over the years, we have yet to receive any news officially on the matter. That hasn’t stopped some fans from speculating an announcement is coming sooner rather than later. It might also help that Konami is marketing the Silent Hill IP again. This alone might be an indicator that other franchises could receive a similar treatment. With that said, a previous voice actor from the franchise chimed in online, suggesting fans keep a lookout in the coming weeks.

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance voice actor, Quinton Flynn, answered a fan question on Twitter. For those who might not be aware, Quinton Flynn portrayed Raiden from the video game. Recently, a fan reached out to the voice actor suggesting Metal Gear Rising 2 might be coming out. In replying to the tweet, Quinton Flynn suggested that things will be announced in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, that’s about all Quinton Flynn stated online, so the speculation pieces can once again run rampant.

Again, there’s nothing officially announced on the Metal Gear front. We know that Konami is pushing Silent Hill pretty heavily now, with even the series producer asking developers to pitch new games for the series. But some fans might be holding hope of a Metal Gear Rising 2 or perhaps some remakes for other installments speculated to be in the works. At any rate, if Quinton Flynn is to be believed, we’ll have some information coming out in the near future.

