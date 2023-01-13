Atomic Heart Receives New Gameplay Footage From Chinese Trailer Upload

We have some new footage to dig through for fans waiting on Mundfish’s debut video game title, Atomic Heart. A brand new trailer was released online by the development team. However, it’s a trailer released in Chinese, so while you might have to deal with some subtitles, it’s still a worthwhile watch. This trailer offers some new gameplay footage you can check out while we all wait for the game to release into the marketplace officially. Fortunately, we’re not far out from the release date, as it’s set to arrive next month.

Atomic Heart has gained quite the following over the years as developers continue to tease the game project. This is a brand-new IP that throws players into an alternate reality. From what has been unveiled about the game, players are taken to the 1950s but in a period where the Soviet Union continued to thrive. In this time period, there was a new technological boom, and it resulted in advanced robotics. With humanity now relying on the aid of these robotics, life might have been a bit easier. However, things are anything but easy at the start of our game narrative in Atomic Heart.

It would appear that the hivemind that controls all of the androids has taken up against humanity. Players are taking on the role of a mentally unstable KGB agent who is sent out to a nearby facility that’s grown quiet. From here, our protagonist will have to investigate what is going on but quickly finds themselves facing a swarm of deadly androids. Players can expect quite an action-packed FPS from what we’ve been able to catch from various trailers released so far. Again, we have some more insight into the game with the latest trailer released; you can catch that footage in the video we have embedded above.

Likewise, as mentioned, the upcoming Atomic Heart video game is nearing its release. This title is slated to release on February 21, 2023. When the game does find its way out into the marketplace, you should be able to pick up a copy for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It’s worth pointing out that if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will see Atomic Heart release on the service at launch. But again, in the meantime, check out the latest footage released for the upcoming title in the video we have embedded above.

Source