26th Annual DICE Awards Nominees Revealed

The nominees have been announced for the 26th Annual DICE Awards, as selected by The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS). The ceremony for the awards will take place on February 23 in Las Vegas and will also be streamed live on IGN.

Heading up the pack of nominations is God of War Ragnarok, which has picked up 12 nominations across the various award categories. These awards are selected by a panel of experts from The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences and aim to recognise the best games of the year. Alongside God of War Ragnarok, this year’s selection also includes some major players such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, all three of which have already picked up a number of accolades in a range of 2022 awards presentations.

The nominees for Game of the Year include two notable additions in the form of Stray and Vampire Survivors. These two underdogs will be going toe to toe with God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West for the top award of the evening. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book 2



Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol



Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarok – Atreus

God of War Ragnarok – Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood



Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book 2



Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Somerville



Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

IMMORTALITY

NORCO



Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown



Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors



Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC



Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ



Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV



Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound



Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3



Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World



Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

IXION

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate – Demonhunters



Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

Tenatcular

The Last Clockwinder



Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

IMMORTALITY

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors



Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

IMMORTALITY

MARVEL SNAP

Poinpy



Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

MARVEL SNAP

Rumbleverse



Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

MARVEL SNAP

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors



Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

TUNIC



Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

