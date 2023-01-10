World War Z: Aftermath Gets New Horde Mode XL Trailer

Saber Interactive and Epic Games drop a brand-new Horde Mode XL trailer ahead of World War Z: Aftermath‘s next-gen update on January 24th, 2023.

Saber Interactive recently announced that World War Z: Aftermath‘s next-generation update will officially launch on January 24th, 2023. The team today released a trailer showing off a little of Horde Mode XL which is set to boast the largest number of zombies on screen at any time in the game’s history. If you played the original title you can’t even imagine how many that may be.

Players who currently own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game will also get a free update which sees the game add 4k 60 FPS gameplay on current-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The upcoming Horde Mode XL mode which is set to launch with the next-gen update is surely going to be something that fans of the game will love. While playing your normal game of Horde Mode Z some waves will be substituted for special XL waves that will feature over 1,000 zombies. Maybe at that stage, it’s just time to give up.

Alongside these two big announcements players who own either World War Z: Aftermath or World War Z on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and/or PC will get access to a new update that introduces mutators into the Horde Mode Z game mode and will also add new weapons along with a more robust weapon leveling system. The weapon leveling system has been something that fans have asked for changes in since launch so it’s nice to see this addition making its way to players.

Now looks like the perfect time to dive into Saber Interactive’s World War Z: Aftermath as you can play on your own with AI squadmates or with friends. The game is also fully crossplay between PC and consoles as well as featuring two new story missions that weren’t available in the original World War Z that take place in Rome (including the Vatican City) and Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula.

When you pick up Aftermath you’ll have access to everything the Game of the Year Edition of the game had to offer such as the five base episodes that were available with the game. You can currently pick up World War Z: Aftermath on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.