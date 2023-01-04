Monolith Soft Gets New Update and Shares Internal Art

While many people love to praise the developers of consoles and the people who publish video games, it can’t be forgotten that the dev teams put in the most work to make video game titles come out. Those teams do long hours and pour over every aspect of their games to try and make the best titles possible, and when that effort shows, it’s obvious. But, of course, those teams get blasted when that effort doesn’t show, and they likely don’t last very long. One team that has been around for a long time is Monolith Soft.

Monolith Soft is the team behind many titles and has worked on several others. But the ones that they’re most famous for recently are the Xenoblade Chronicles titles. The four titles spanning the Wii, Wii U, 3DS, and Nintendo Switch systems have grown in popularity over the years, and their latest entry was even a Game of the Year nominee for many in 2022. Their RPGs were known for a deep battle system, expansive worlds, fun characters, and emotional stories.

With the new year now in full swing, a small update was made known about the company. Mainly, they’ve slightly downsized their personnel roster. It’s not a big drop, but it’s somewhat noticeable. But to counterbalance that, they shared some positivity by showcasing some art that was made from an in-house contest they did. You’ll recognize many characters that they drew:

Monolith Soft updated their company statistics and as of the end of December, they have 264 employees which is down from the 272 that they had at the end of 2021.



They also shared all the art from their in house illustration contest that they had. pic.twitter.com/LneTG7745v — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 4, 2023

At present, there isn’t a clear indication of where the company will go next in terms of titles. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was the best-selling game in that particular series, and many expect it to continue as a result. However, rumors have swirled for a while now that a new IP may be coming from Monolith Soft that could debut on the Nintendo Switch soon enough. We also should consider that the team has been asked to help with other Nintendo projects in the past, which could happen again here, given the team’s growing popularity.

If nothing else, it’ll be interesting to see what they come up with next. Their last game wasn’t just a Game of the Year nominee. It was a title that resonated with many gamers thanks to its “all out” story that wasn’t afraid to make gamers cry and showcase the depth that such stories can have.

So what will be next for the company? We’ll just have to wait and see!

