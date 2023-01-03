Xbox Games Pass Adds Stranded Deep, With 2 More Possible Titles on the Way

Microsoft has ton some wonderful stuff when it comes to their beloved Xbox Game Pass subscription-based service. They have made sure to really pay attention to growing the service into a loving feature for their community. They are constantly adding new titles, some of which are brand new day-one games like High on Life. However, they manage to add smaller ones as well, such as the most recent game to make its way to the service, Stranded Deep.

According to the Xbox Store, Stranded Deep has made its way to Xbox Game Pass. Stranded Deep is a survival role playing game, where you must manage on a deserted island either solo or with your friends. The game has picked up a ton of steam on the PC platform, and with the game now available on Xbox, more gamers will probably jumping in. Reports from True Achievements also note that the fun doesn’t stop with Stranded Deep.

Xbox Game Pass Holders might be receiving an additional two games coming to the service as well. The two additional games are Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and Square Enix’s The Diofield Chronicle. The article states that both games have a discount and ”Get Game Pass” option on their digital store page on Xbox. This usually means that the game is on its way to Game Pass or it has been confirmed to joined the service. There was no official announcement, but we should expect both titles to show up on the service soon.

If Xbox Game Pass is not your thing, no worries as Microsoft also has Games With Gold. Most recently, Microsoft has announced the free new titles for Gold users. For those who are unaware, both PlayStation and Xbox release free games each month for those who pay for the monthly subscription which grants them access to online play. Depending on the time of year or relativity of how slow the releases are, the publishers will release random games to keep the community engaged with the console. This month, Xbox users have received 2 amazing indie titles that will surely blow gamers away. Learn more about the free games of the month for January 2023 right here!

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a stellar achievement for the platform. With each passing month it seems that they improve it by adding new games and keeping the service relatively cheap. Are you happy with the latest addition to the subscription service? Excited about the rumored games following? Let us know in the comments below!

