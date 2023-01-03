Another Rumor Suggests Why We Haven’t Seen A Gears of War Remastered Collection

The Gears of War franchise was a massive hit for Xbox. This exclusive series first got started back in 2006 for the Xbox 360 and has found installments released all the way up to 2020. However, the mainline series hasn’t received a new game since 2019 with the launch of Gears 5. Regardless, there is still a massive fan base that thoroughly enjoys this series, and it might be about time we saw a remastered collection. Not to be confused with Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, a remastered release of the original 2006 Gears of War.

There have been rumors circulating online that suggest Gears of War was going to receive a remastered collection. However, it’s been nothing more than rumors, and we’re still waiting on an official announcement regarding the fabled Gears of War remastered collection. Today we’re finding out about another rumor that has popped up online suggesting just what the hold-up is for this remastered collection. This particular rumor comes from Oops Leaks, who has reported about several game projects prior to being confirmed by the development teams.

The Witcher 3 next-gen from Saber was way more ambitious than the released one which is basically a compilation of mods that was assembled in six months. Also heard about plans on Gears Collection within Saber and MS but now that's impossible since Saber is russian-based company. — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) January 3, 2023

During a recent post, the industry insider claimed that they had heard about plans to bring out a Gears of War collection, but it was being headed by Saber, which is a Russian-based company. As a result, Oops Leaks feels that this makes it impossible for the collection development to proceed. We won’t get into the politics here, and right now, this is purely a rumor as it’s not official. So there is a chance that this is something that’s still being developed with the studio.

However, if this is the case, then there’s still potential that we’ll see the remastered collection get moved on to another development studio. At any rate, that’s purely speculative right now because, again, we don’t have anything official saying that a remastered collection is even being considered. It should be interesting to see if Gears does make a resurgence. The mainline series hasn’t received a new release since 2019’s launch of Gears 5, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a remastered collection gets brought out to catch newcomers up with the franchise. At any rate, if you haven’t dived into the latest installment of Gears, then we do have a Before You Buy video coverage. Gears 5 is available to pick up and enjoy on PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S console platforms.

