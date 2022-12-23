World Of Warcraft Releases New Hotfixes

Blizzard has released a new set of hotfixes for its massively popular fantasy MMORPG World of Warcraft. The title, which recently released its Dragonflight expansion, is seeing renewed popularity thanks to the new content. The developers also recently shared their vision for the game’s future with a new roadmap, which is the first time they’ve done so in a long time.

However, tweaks and improvements are an ongoing process with a game of this scale and size. So, Blizzard has issued some new fixes for players of Dragonflight, as well as those playing Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Burning Crusade Classic and WoW Classic.

Players should see the majority of these hotfixes put into action immediately. However, some will require an update of Blizzard’s game on the client side, so keep an eye out for any necessary updates from within the Battle.net launcher. Full details of the game’s most recent hotfixes, including tweaks to classes, dungeons, raids, items and rewards are listed in full below, as per the official website.

World of Warcraft Hotfixes – December 22

Classes

Death Knight Unholy Fixed an issue with Unholy Aura not applying consistently to enemies with larger hitboxes.

Hunter Fixed an issue where Mend Pet would not target and heal Dragonkin pets. Marksmanship Fixed an issue where the critical damage bonus from Unerring Vision was not properly working while Trueshot was active.



Dungeons and Raids

Vault of the Incarnates Kurog Grimtotem Fixed an issue where Vantus Runes were not giving stats when used for the encounter. Raszageth Fixed an issue that could prevent Volatile Sparks from spawning.

Temple of the Jade Serpent Wise Mari Fixed an issue where Wise Mari would occasionally freeze while casting Wash Away.



Items and Rewards

Profession gear and Cobalt Assembly rings are now eligible for socket upgrades. This fix is retroactive and requires relogging.

Hotfixes – December 21

Classes

Evoker Preservation Fixed an issue that could cause Rewind and Golden Hour to heal for unintended values when multiple Preservation Evokers are in a group or raid.

Rogue Assassination Fixed an issue that prevented Kingsbane from being modified by certain effect types. This notably included: The Rogue’s recent all ability damage reduction, Elaborate Planning’s damage modifier, and Master Assassin’s critical strike chance modifier.



Dungeons and Raids

Vault of the Incarnates Fixed an issue where Vantus Runes were not logging in advanced combat logs. Kalecgos now summons a portal allowing players to travel from The Primal Bulwark to The Outer Seal after Eranog has been defeated. Unstable Earth’s Earth Detonation damage reduced by 40% on all difficulties. Unstable Frost’s Frost Detonation damage reduced by 40% on all difficulties. Unstable Flame’s Flame Detonation damage reduced by 36% on all difficulties. Unstable Storm’s Storm Detonation damage reduced by 36% on all difficulties. Removed Living Flame and Primal Stormsentry from the first group of enemies on the way to Kurog Grimtotem after defeating Sennarth on all difficulties. Fixed an issue with the Primalist Flamecaller on the way to Kurog Grimtotem where it did not regenerate health after leaving combat on all difficulties. Awakened Juggernaut’s Colossal Smash damage reduced by 20% on all difficulties. Awakened Juggernaut health reduced by 17% on all difficulties. Primal Stormsentry’s Electric Surge damage reduced by 20% and the time between casts increased on all difficulties. Fixed an issue where lava from the Djaradin did not project on stairs properly on all difficulties. Reduced the start/end size and growth rate of the lava from the Djaradin on all difficulties. Raszageth Thunderous Blast can no longer damage pets. Raszageth’s health has been reduced by 5% on Mythic difficulty. Stormsurge’s Shield has been reduced by 50% on Mythic difficulty.



Player versus Player

Mage Ring of Fire will now more consistently apply to enemies who are standing still.

Solo Shuffle 100 wins above 2400 rating in Solo Shuffle now awards the title of “Legend” and the Legend: Dragonflight Season 1 achievement.

War Mode The following changes have been made to Qalashi Wingshredder: Cooldown reduced to 1 minute (was 2 minutes). Cast time reduced to 1 second (was 2 seconds). Range increased to 300 yards (was 200 yards). Time for the ability to reach the target changed to 1 second (was based on distance travel time).



Professions

Fixed an issue where items in the player’s bank were not considered valid targets for salvaging.

Quests

Valdrakken The weekly “Relic Recovery” and “Preserving the Past” dungeon quests will now appear on the map for Valdrakken.



Reputation

Iskaara Tuskarr Community Feast bosses should now reliably reward the correct amount of reputation when killed.



World of Warcraft is available to play now on PC.

