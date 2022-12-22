New Grand Theft Auto 6 Teaser Found In Grand Theft Auto Online Comes Straight From The Leaks

Grand Theft Auto Online players have found new teasers for Grand Theft Auto 6, just days after the last one.

Rockstar Games have announced the arrival of a new sports car coming to Grand Theft Auto Online, the Karin Hotring Everon. Visually, the car is a recreation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 Toyota Tundra. As befits the world of Grand Theft Auto Online, it is one of the game’s many fictional cars, that looks a whole lot like real world cars, and particularly, American muscle cars.

The Everon will be available in Southern S.A. Super Autos for a price of $1,790,000. It is one of many cars arriving in the 1.64 LS Drug Wars update, but it won’t be easy to acquire. You will have to finish top three in 20 races in the Southern San Andreas Super Sport series.

Now, once you get this car from Southern S.A. Super Autos you have your pick of several liveries. One of those liveries happens to be for eCola, coming with the nonsensical advertising slogan “Looks better. Tastes the same.”

This same make and livery was already found in the leaked footage of the still in development Grand Theft Auto 6. That this is already coming out for Grand Theft Auto Online makes it unmistakable that Rockstar Games is not only acknowledging that fans saw the leaks, but are now making it part of their own marketing and content for Grand Theft Auto Online.

More GTA 6 teases in GTA Online:



The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/Sq41a4FOrV — Gaming Detective ❄️ (@that1detectiv3) December 21, 2022

It’s certainly a unique way to handle an unusual situation. Of course, if you were Rockstar Games, you would not have wanted fans to have seen that leaked footage early. However, you would also have to recognize that your fanbase would precisely be the kind of people who would be all over those leaks and had already seen what Rockstar had worked on, at least in part. Some of them won’t ever owe up to it but they would have seen it.

Now, there was an earlier and more convoluted tease that arrived a few days earlier. While fans did more of their own guesswork on Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar, this newer tease is contingent on fans having seen the leaks themselves.

It is possible this is content they’re throwing out now, since they have replacements for Grand Theft Auto 6 now in the works. But, it seems more likely, and fitting, that Rockstar would now take advantage of the leaks to help hype the future game as well.

Source: Comic Book