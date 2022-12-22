Stellar Blade PSN Store Listing Goes Live – Release Date Impending?

Stellar Blade, once formerly known as Project Eve was announced during a PlayStation September Showcase in 2021, but it went eerily quiet before resurfacing during a September State Of Play in 2022. There’s a lot that we currently don’t know about the Korean-developed title, however, we may be on the verge of learning a whole lot more about the game with the listing for it on the PlayStation Network having today gone live.

The listing is brief, and currently only allows prospective players to wishlist the title, but it perhaps indicates that the game is closing in on a launch in 2023, similar to how the Insomniac Games developed title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was recently listed on the PlayStation Network, before being quickly ripped down, and was then only days later confirmed to be on track for a Fall 2023 launch as had been previously indicated by both developer and publisher PlayStation Studios. In the case of Stellar Blade, we’ve not heard anything from the developer Shift Up as of yet, but this can reasonably be considered as a sign that the game is on track for a release in the upcoming calendar year.

The listing on PSN provides a small, extremely top level descriptor of the game which says,

Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure, made by Korean developer Shift Up, exclusively for PlayStation 5. Experience blistering combat and a twisting storyline as you unravel the mysteries of Earth’s downfall.

What we know beyond just this is that the game will star two characters, interestingly called Adam and Eve, Eve being the key character we’ve seen in the two trailers that Shift Up have made available so far. When the game resurfaced in September, the developer shared the following via the PlayStation Blog:

Stellar Blade introduces action combat that require deflecting and evading the NA:tives’ attack at a precise timing that will also connect to combos and unique skills. Throughout the game, you will arm yourself with unique Beta Skills and intense Burst Skills, which I promise will be pleasing to the eye. Brace yourselves… Bosses’ strengths are on a completely different level compared to the common NA:tives, offering a challenging and strategic combat encounter. All these actions will allow you to further immerse yourself into the story and understand Eve’s emotions Get ready to embark on a journey with our powerful protagonist, Eve!

Stellar Blade currently does not yet have a release date, but will launch exclusively on PS5.

Source