Chained Soldier Anime Trailer Revealed Ahead of 2023 Premiere

A new trailer for the upcoming anime series Chained Soldier was revealed during Jump Festa 2023 on Saturday. The manga series written by Takahiro and illustrated by Yohei Takemura received an anime adaptation announcement earlier this year. Chained Soldier will officially be released in 2023 with studio Seven Arcs handling the animation.

Chained Soldier Anime Staff

Chief Director : Junji Nishimura (Ranma ½)

: Junji Nishimura (Ranma ½) Director : Gorou Kuji (director debut)

: Gorou Kuji (director debut) Series Composition : Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

: Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) Script : Akira Kindaichi (Dororo), Ryouta Furukawa (episode animation director – Psycho-Pass)

: Akira Kindaichi (Dororo), Ryouta Furukawa (episode animation director – Psycho-Pass) Music : Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, 86 Eighty-Six)

: Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, 86 Eighty-Six) Character Design : Hiroyuki Yoshii (Just Because!)

: Hiroyuki Yoshii (Just Because!) Sound Director : Chikako Yokota (K: Return of Kings)

: Chikako Yokota (K: Return of Kings) Color Design: Kaoru Nishimura (Trinity Seven)

Chained Soldier Anime Cast

Yuya Hirose as Yuki Wakura

Akari Kito as Kyouka Uzen

Hina Tachibana as Nei Okawamura

Yume Miyamoto as Himari Azuma

Mari Hino as Shushu Suruga

Reina Ueda as Sahara Wakasa

Maaya Uchida as Tenka Izumo

Nene Hieda as Yachiho Azuma

Tomori Kusunoki as Aoba Wakura

Sayaka Senbongi as Koko Zenibako

Rina Hidaka as Naon Yuno

Manga

Chained Soldier (Mato Seihei no Slave) began serialization in 2019 on Shonen Jump+ online platform and has since published a total of 11 volumes covering 86 chapters. Volume 12 of the series is set to release in Japan on January 4, 2023. US-based publisher Yen Press acquired the English license for the series in 2022 and has since published the first two volumes with the next set to release in the United States on February 21, 2023.

Chained Soldier officially has over 1.2 million copies in circulation as of December 2022–making it Takehiro’s next successful manga series. Takehiro is widely known as the author of the iconic manga series Akame Ga Kill (illustrated by Tetsuya Tashiro), which became a New York Times Bestseller with over 3.5 million copies in circulation. The sequel to Akame ga Kill titled “Hinowa ga Crush” came to an abrupt end with Volume 8 (chapter 53) earlier this year due to a lack of sales. While it’s unfortunate for both Takehiro and the fans of the Akame ga Kill franchise, it looks like Chained Soldier is going to take up the mantle from here on out.

Decades ago, gates to an otherworldly and dangerous dimension known as Mato—the “Demon City”—appeared across Japan. Those who partook in the “peaches” growing there gained unique abilities—but only if they’re girls. When down-in-the-dumps high school boy Yuuki Wakura finds himself caught up in a gate, he’s saved by Kyouka Uzen, the beautiful commander of the 7th squad of the Demon Defense Force, who…orders him to become her slave?! (Synopsis by Yen Press)

Source: Official Twitter