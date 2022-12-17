Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable Key Visual, Staff and Additional Cast Revealed

A new key visual for the upcoming anime series Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable was revealed during Jump Festa 2023. Additional cast members and the main staff for the series were also announced as part of the reveal. Nobunaga Shimazaki will voice the role of Tsubasa Shiki. Mirai Minato is the chief director for the series and will also be handling the series composition. Misuzu Hoshino will work as the director while Katsuyuki Sato will handle the character designs. Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable will premiere in 2023 with both studio SILVER LINK and studio Blade handling the animation.

The anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Kai Ikada was first announced back in October of this year with widely popular voice actress Ayane Sakura set to voice the main character Minami Fuyuki. Sakura is known for her roles as Ochako Uraraka from My Hero Academia, Yotsuba Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets, and Gabi from Attack on Titan. More recent roles of Sakura’s include Fiona Frost from Spy x Family and Louise/Lou from Shadows House. She has voiced a whopping total of 27 different roles this year alone.

Cast

Minami Fuyuki : Ayane Sakura

: Ayane Sakura Tsubasa Shiki: Nobunaga Shimazaki

Staff

Chief Director/Series Composition : Mirai Minato

: Mirai Minato Director: Misuzu Hoshino

Misuzu Hoshino Character Designs: Katsuyuki Sato

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable Manga

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable first began serialization in 2019 on the Shonen Jump+ website and mobile app. Since serialization, the series has published a total of 9 volumes spanning 83 chapters. The series is currently ongoing and is available to read on the official MANGAPlus app. The first published volume of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable received an immediate re-print due to high public demand. According to Comic Natalie, the first two volumes of the manga actually became the best-selling manga at the widely popular comic store Comic Zin during their first weeks of release.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable currently has over 500,000 volumes in circulation as of December 2022. This is Ikada’s second manga serialization. His first came in 2017 when his series Great Old: Dragon no Tsukurikata began serialization in Weekly Shonen Champion. However, the series had a short run and only ran for 25 chapters (3 volumes). Ikada started his own YouTube channel earlier this year. Although, he’s only posted one video so far and that’s of him drawing the main character for Hokkaido Gals, Minami.

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a “gal” at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart. (Synopsis via MANGAPlus)

