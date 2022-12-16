Massive Entertainment Seeking Players To Test Their Star Wars Project

It looks like Massive Entertainment is seeking players to come on by their studio and try out their Star Wars game. If you’re unfamiliar with the studio by name, these are the folks who developed Tom Clancy’s The Division series along with South Park: The Fractured but Whole. Playtesters are in need at the studio, and the company has alerted followers that if they live nearby the development headquarters, they can apply to try the game out. Unfortunately, at the current moment, we don’t have a lot of information about this mysterious Star Wars project that the developers are working on.

From what has been highlighted so far is that the developers are using the Snowdrop engine, and players can expect a narrative-focused game set in an open-world experience. From there, it’s a mystery where the game will be taking players or when the game narrative will be taking place. Regardless, this is a game we might not hear too much about right now. While this is a project currently being developed, the studio is gearing up to release another game in 2023. If you don’t recall, Massive Entertainment is delivering Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime next year.

We are looking for playtesters for the Star Wars Project! If you live near Malmö, we would love for you to sign up. 🎮👉 https://t.co/rSw5iQvhXV pic.twitter.com/JdLsAIhAnu — Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio 🎮 (@UbiMassive) December 16, 2022

With that said, the Massive Entertainment developers have tweeted out that they are asking players within the Malmo Sweden area to apply. The closer you are, the better, as it looks like the studio is prioritizing players that are nearby the studio. But don’t go into the application process thinking there will be any insight into what developers are testing out. Massive Entertainment has listed out what playtesters can expect when applying, and according to the post, there is nothing required for players to prepare themselves.

Instead, the developers want an unbiased opinion so there won’t be anything showcased beforehand. Additionally, this is a job, so you won’t be coming in and playing for nothing, as those chosen will be compensated. Furthermore, the development studio, will provide free lunch and drinks for those that are accepted into the playtest. If you happen to be in the area and are interested, then feel free to apply to be added into consideration. Meanwhile, hopefully, our chances are good that we’ll see something official unveiled regarding this mysterious Star Wars project from Massive Entertainment before 2023 wraps.

