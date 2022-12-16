The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Is Now Live on PlayStation

Street Fighter 6 won’t be released until mid-2023

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was announced by Capcom that a second Street Fighter 6 closed beta test would soon be operating, and that time has come. You might have lost track of time with all the news that has been flooding in, important items like this can get lost in the rubble, which is why you can count on us to be there for you and rejog that memory.

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta test is now live and available to experience on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For those of you that took part in the first closed beta, you will be able to use the same software this time around (you’ll need to install an update though). For all newcomers who applied, you should have received a code that will enable you to download the client from the PS Store.

As always, there is a limited time for you to play this closed beta, it will run from now until December 19 at 12 am PST/3 am EST/8 am GMT. So, whatever plans you had this weekend, whether it was hanging out with friends or hunting for last-minute Christmas gifts, you can put that on hold for now because you’ve got some new plans, and it involves bloody violence and Hadouken’s.

This beta will allow you to experience the training mode as well as all the other features that are included in the Battle Hub. This means all the ranked and casual matches, all the open tournaments, Extreme Battles, and the Game Centre, which allows you to play a few retro titles in the series. There are a limited number of characters for you to play as well, they include:

Ryu

Ken

Chun-Li

Guile

Luke

Jamie

Kimberly

Juri

Street Fighter 6 has generated quite a lot of optimism since it was announced earlier in the year. Several trailers have been revealed that showcase the graphics, the gameplay, and a couple of new characters too, and everything looks fantastic so far. There are some people saying that this looks like it could be the best entry in the series so far, which would be quite the statement because we know how enjoyable this fighting series is.

The Game Awards 2022 revealed the news we were all after though, that the game would be released on June 2, 2023, so stick that in your diary because you don’t want to forget that date.

Check out the recently released pre-order trailer as well.

