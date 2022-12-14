The Cast of Avatar 2 Tease “Mysteries” in Future Sequels

Avatar: The Way of Water is released on Friday

The wait is finally over (pretty much) and the sequel to James Cameron’s blockbuster animation Avatar, the film that broke every record out there is finally gracing our screens. Avatar: The Way of Water has already been confirmed as the second of a five-film franchise, and the cast of Avatar 2 has been discussing those very sequels.

It has been 13 years since Avatar was released, and the problems that Cameron faced when attempting to develop Avatar: The Way of Water have been torturous. The good news for fans though is that you won’t have to wait nearly as long for the next adventure in Pandora, the third film has been confirmed for December 2024, and the fourth and fifth films are looking at some time in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

It’s far too early to know anything about these future sequels, plot details are basically non-existent, but some members of the cast of Avatar 2 have been discussing those films in a recent interview. While speaking to RadioTimes.com, Bailey Bass (who plays Tsireya of the Metkayina tribe) explained, “We block shot films two and three. So, we are filming scenes from two and scenes from three almost every day very outside of order. And because of that, we are aware of both plotlines.”

Jamie Flatters who stars as Neteyam, Jake and Neytiri’s first son and oldest child, added: “As for the extended future, the possibility of four and five… Well, I know Sam (Worthington) has been given the most insight out of everybody, which he likes to brag about. There are mysteries there for all the cast.”

And to add more fuel to the fire, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who stars as Tuk, Jake and Neytiri’s eight-year-old daughter and youngest child, commented: “I mean, even if we didn’t know, like the story that happens, later on, I feel like Jim (Cameron) would kind of hint at us things where a character might be going, so we can kind of bring that essence into them earlier on in the films.”

Of course, the cast can’t give too much away, but the talk of “mysteries” does bode well for excitement and story in those future films. The cast also wanted to add that this film is one to be seen in the cinemas, and that “people would be missing something” if they didn’t. Bass said, “This movie you have to see in the theatres. If you don’t, you will be missing something really monumental and special. To watch Avatar: The Way of Water in 3D in a theatre was mind-blowing.”

You can watch Avatar: The Way of Water this Friday (December 16) at your local cinema and immerse yourself in the world of Pandora once again.

Source