Two Point Campus Releases Free Winter Update

Two Point Campus has proved a hit with gamers since its launch earlier this year. The fun take on university management simulation is rolling out a free festive update today. Players will be able to get into the seasonal spirit thanks to a range of new items heading onto campus.

The game will be getting players well and truly into the holiday mood with today’s Winter update, which is free for all players to enjoy. A whole host of snow-covered treats and decorations will be available for players to cover their campuses and lecture halls with, alongside a brand new Challenge Mode level. Two Point Studios has shared a new trailer showcasing everything that today’s Winter update has in store for university managers. You can check it out right here to see what festive fun awaits your students.

As can be seen in the trailer, players will be able to decorate their dorms with suitably festive fairy lights, Christmas stockings and boughs of holly. Students aren’t exempt from some enforced festive cheer either. Players can dress up their cohorts of teachers and students in Santa suits, elf outfits, giant snowman heads and even Krampus’ fur. As if that wasn’t enough festive fun, players will also be able to park Santa’s sleigh up on their campuses if they wish to, complete with its own crew of reindeer of course.

It’s not all cosmetics and costumes though. As part of the free Winter update, players can take on a new challenge to get into the holiday groove. The new Challenge Mode level “Two Point Krampus” will give players the responsibility of keeping merriment levels high amidst an onslaught from the festive spirit-sapping menace Krampus. Players will need to ensure that holiday cheer levels and university funds remain as high as possible in order to win their way through the challenge. As an added incentive, there’s a secret item to unlock if the entire Two Point Campus community manage to collectively raise $1 billion in-game dollars in the new challenge level. Described as a “cool secret holly jolly item,” it’ll be monitored by the Two Point Studios team and progress towards the goal will be shared on the game’s main menu.

The challenge and all items will remain in the game even after the end of the festive season, meaning that players can relive their Christmas dreams at any point in the year if they wish to. Two Point Campus also recently released its Space Academy DLC, which all of today’s update items will be compatible with going forward.

Two Point Campus is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s also available to play on Xbox Game Pass.

