Hellboy Web Of Wyrd Announced

The Game Awards are live right now, and that means there are plenty of announcements to be had. But the question always will be, “Are they meaningful announcements?” Well, during the pre-show, they made a case for “yes” with one title, and it’s not one you would’ve guessed coming into the show. So the first significant world premiere was Hellboy Web Of Wyrd. Yes, Hellboy, as in the legendary character from Dark Horse Comics. The monster hunter with the big red fist has been in video games in the past, but this will be his first major title on his own, and it’s coming to console and PC!

“Welcome to the Butterfly House,” teases the official announcement, “a mysterious manor of perverse angles and non-Euclidean geometry built by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux to open a gateway to the Wyrd, a vast, interdimensional web of wondrous and horrifying planes of existence beyond our world. When a B.P.R.D. agent vanishes inside the mansion, it’s up to Hellboy and his team of agents to uncover its forbidden secrets.”

Based on the information we have right now, we know it’ll be an original storyline, and the franchise’s creator, Mike Mignola, will be helping write the title to make it feel “in the world.” To that end, the team at Upstream Arcade is behind it and is doing the cell-shaded look to mimic the original comics.

Oh, and if you think that the voice of Hellboy sounds familiar, that would be because it’s none other than Lance Reddick. That man has been doing a lot of voice acting recently, and we look forward to seeing him be Hellboy.

Combat will be a mix of attacks and combos. Given that Hellboy loves to use both his fist and an assortment of guns to help get the job done. So given the roguelike elements that they are teasing, it could be that you have to take on the manor that you’re in and try to survive long enough to get through and solve the mystery. Each run might lead you on different paths through the house, and thus you’ll have to pick the best loadout to fight the enemies within.

Obviously, we don’t have much to go on currently, but for fans of the franchise, Hellboy Web Of Wyrd will be something to look forward to when it comes out next year on console and PC. When we hear more? We’ll let you know! Stay tuned for more from The Game Awards!

Source: YouTube