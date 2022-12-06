Blizzard Will Make It Easier To Earn Overwatch 2 Heroes

Overwatch 2 has certainly proven popular since it was released. The game has garnered millions of players in a short time frame and it is not surprising given the popularity of the original game and the free-to-play nature of the sequel. However, the game has also gone through its fair share of controversies already. One of these includes the fact that players have complained about how much longer it takes to unlock new heroes under Overwatch 2’s Battle Pass system. Developer Blizzard is taking steps to address this now.

After looking at the data from Season 1, Blizzard will make the latest hero, Ramattra, easier for players to unlock. This news comes directly from Aaron Keller, Overwatch 2’s game director, on Twitter. In a new Tweet, Keller says that the team is “moving Ramattra into Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete.”

Originally, Ramattra would have required players to reach tier 55 on the Battle Pass to unlock. This was the case for the previously released Kiriko. The issue with asking players to reach a certain milestone on the Battle Pass is that it will take different amounts of time for everyone to get there. As a result, some players will have quicker access to the new heroes than others and therefore have an unfair disadvantage. It also requires a lot of time for players to spend in the game, which is an issue.

Keller mentioned that weekly challenges will be easier to complete going forward. That should hopefully speed up the rate at which players can progress through the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, even if only by a little. Considering that new heroes in the original Overwatch were always given to all players immediately upon release, this still isn’t an ideal solution for the players. Hopefully, Blizzard will keep trying to experiment and find a better solution for this.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2, dubbed Battle for Olympus, is due to begin on January 5, 2023. The previously mentioned Ramattra is joining the roster as a new tank-class hero. Meanwhile, a new escort map called Shambali Monastery is being added to the game. The season is themed after Greek gods, so players can also expect new skins, items, and modes relating to this theme.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The game features cross-platform play between consoles and PC.

