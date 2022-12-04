The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Key Visuals Revealed, January 1 Premiere

New key visuals for The Way of the Househusband Season 2 were revealed on the official Netflix Anime Twitter account on Sunday. The new season will premiere on January 1, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Kenjiro Tsuda will reprise his role as the voice of the main character Tatsu The Way of the Househusband Season 1 was animated by studio J.C. Staff and is currently available to watch on Netflix. No staff or other cast announcements have been made at this time.

What better way to start 2023?



The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 is coming to Netflix Jan 1! pic.twitter.com/xbhHO7X45U — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 4, 2022

Despite its manga-style animation in the first season, The Way of the Husband Season 1 actually won over many anime fans and received fairly positive reviews on anime fandom websites. The official Netflix Anime YouTube channel even posted a video of Tsuda over a year ago of him acting as a househusband himself. You can watch the full, hilarious video below.

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 also revealed key visuals with the new season announcement back in September that you can check out below.

Manga

The Way of the Househusband is based on the manga written and illustrated by Kousuke Oono that began serialization in 2018. The series was originally published as a five-chapter limited series in the online magazine Kurage Bunch. However, due to popular demand for more of the series, The Way of the Househusband was turned into a full serialization and has since released 10 volumes, with the latest being released in July 2022. US-based publisher VIZ Media bought the English license for the series in 2019 and has since published the first eighty volumes of the manga with Volume 9 set to release on February 21, 2023. VIZ Media also announced that The Way of the Househusband: The Gangster’s Guide to Housekeeping is currently up for pre-orders and will release on July 23, 2023.

The Way of the Househusband currently has over 3.6 million copies in circulation as of October 2022.

It’s a day in the life of your average househusband — if your average househusband is the legendary yakuza “the Immortal Dragon”! A former yakuza legend leaves it all behind to become your everyday househusband. But it’s not easy to walk away from the gangster life, and what should be mundane household tasks are anything but! He was the fiercest member of the yakuza, a man who left countless underworld legends in his wake. They called him “the Immortal Dragon.” But one day he walked away from it all to walk another path — the path of the househusband! The curtain rises on this cozy yakuza comedy! (Synopsis by VIZ Media)

Source: Netflix Anime Twitter