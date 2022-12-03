Trigun Stampede Official Trailer Revealed Ahead of January 7 Premiere

The fourth official trailer for Trigun Stampede was revealed on Saturday ahead of its premiere on January 7, 2023. The new trailer features the opening theme song “TOMBI” by Kvi Baba and the ending theme song “Hoshi no Kuzu α​” by Salyu and haruka nakamura. Trigun Stampede is animated by Studio Orange and will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll. The series received another trailer back in November that you can also watch below.

Trigun Stampede Staff

Studio Orange revealed cast and staff information for the series during Anime Expo 2022. Kenji Muto (Land of the Lustrous) will direct the series while Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0) will handle the concept design and character designs. The rest of the staff were announced as part of the new trailer and key visual reveal last month:

Set Design: Tomoyuki Aoki, Tomoyasu Fujise, Toshiyuki Sakae, Anri Jojo

Creature Design: Eiji Yamamori

Special Effects Design: Kiyotaka Oshiyama

CG Chief Director: Eiji Inomoto

VFX Art Director: Kensuke Yamamoto, Taishi Hayakawa

Color Design: Ken Hashimoto

Art Director: Yūji Kaneko

Screen Layout: Hiroshi Saitō

Director of Photography: Takashi Aoki, Ryudai Koshida

Editing: Daisuke Imai

Recording Mixer: Takahiro Fujishima

Sound Editor: Masatoshi Katsumata

Trigun Stampede trailer #1

Trigun Stampede Cast Info

Vash the Stampede: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke – Demon Slayer, Kirito – Sword Art Online)

Knives Millions: Junya Ikeda (Takashi Yoshizawa – After the Rain)

Young Vash: Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Ōmae – Sound! Euphonium, Phosphophyllite – Land of the Lustrous)

Young Knives: Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaki, – Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Nadeshiko Kagamihara – Laid Back Camp)

Rem Saverem: Maaya Sakamoto (Shinobu Oshino – Owarimonogatari, Ciel Phantomhive – Black Butler)

Meryl Stryfe: Sakura Ando (Legom – Beastars)

Robert de Niro: Kenji Matsuda (Zebra – Toriko, Bowman – Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS)

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner – Attack on Titan, Fumikage Tokoyami – My Hero Academia)

Studio Orange – Trigun Stampede

Studio Orange is widely known for its incredible CGI work. From Beastars to Land of the Lustrous, the industry-renowned studio has proven before that they are top-of-the-line when it comes to animating CGI anime series. Now, they’ve taken the helm of reviving one of the most iconic anime series in history 25 years after the original series aired. The studio released the first key visual for the series last month. The preview image was drawn five years ago by Tajima Kouji.

The Trigun television anime series that was released in 1998 and animated by MADHOUSE was based on the manga written and illustrated by Yasuhiro Nightow. The manga was originally serialized in the shonen magazine Monthly Shōnen Captain in 19995. But in 1997, the magazine axed the series and was later picked up that same year by the seinen magazine Young King OURs. From there on, the series would be called Trigun: Maximum and ran for a total of 14 volumes. Shonen Gahosha also published an anthology series titled Trigun: Multiple Bullets in 2011 that was illustrated by many well-known manga artists, including Boichi (Dr. Stone).

Dark Horse published all the single volumes of Trigun, Trigun: Maximum, and the Trigun: Multiple Bullets anthology in English. The US-based publisher also released a single omnibus volume of Trigun in 2013 and five omnibus volumes for Trigun: Maximum from 2012 to 2014.

Trigun (1998) sees itself on most “top anime of all time” lists on the internet. So fans around the world can only hope that Trigun Stampede can live up to the original release! But with the incredible staff behind the upcoming original series, who are all fans of the original 1998 series, I have no doubt that Trigun fans around the world will be happy once the series finally airs.

This is the fourth official trailer for Trigun Stampede, which will begin airing on January, 2021 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Source: Official Twitter