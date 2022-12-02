Monster Hunter Rise Confirmed For Xbox And PlayStation

After rumours circulating yesterday, Capcom has now confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise will be heading to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The publisher revealed the news with a special announcement trailer, which details the new platforms that the smash hit game will be coming to.

Monster Hunter Rise has previously only been available to play on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. While this has been great for players on those platforms, others on Xbox and PlayStation have been waiting for quite some time to see if they’d get a chance to get in on the monster-slaying action. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait too much longer. You can check out the special console announcement trailer right here if you’re keen to see what Monster Hunter Rise has in store for those on Xbox and PlayStation.

As detailed, Capcom’s smash hit game will be making its way to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on January 20. In addition, those with an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass will be able to jump into the action in Kamura Village on the same day. The game will be playable via Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC.

The action RPG will also feature a range of customisable optimisations for players on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. These include options for 4K resolution and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, alongside options to enable 3D audio for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Additionally, the adaptive triggers on the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller will be put into action when players are operating ranged and shielded weapons.

Capcom is no doubt riding high on the success of Monster Hunter Rise and its latest expansion, Sunbreak. The company recently detailed some seriously impressive sales figures, a large part of which were down to the ongoing performance of Monster Hunter Rise. With the title being finally brought to more widespread platforms, it’s safe to assume that this trend of upwards financial growth is expected to continue.

Monster Hunter Rise‘s formula of creature-based combat has certainly proved to be a hit with gamers across Switch and PC platforms. It’ll be interesting to see how well the game translates to Xbox and PlayStation audiences. Regardless, it’s a safe bet that players on those platforms will be delighted to finally be able to give Monster Hunter Rise a try after waiting so long. Capcom has also revealed that the game’s highly successful Sunbreak expansion will also be coming to these console platforms at some point in the spring of 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise will launch on January 20 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and cloud, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is currently available to play on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam.

Source