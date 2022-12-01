Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Ranked Battle System Begins Tomorrow

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the latest mainline installments to the Pokemon franchise. As such, there are a ton of players actively going through the game. But for those of you who have ventured out into the wild, battled the different NPCs, and trained your pokemon, there’s an update heading your way tomorrow. This update will bring the actual competitive scene into the game, where you can partake in some official battles with other players online. So now, you’ll see just how well your pokemon party is capable when facing others who spent their time playing through the latest games.

The update that will land on Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will deliver the ranked battle system. Players just need to venture over to the Battle Stadium to participate in the competitive online scene. With this update, you’ll also find that there are a few rules to make a note of. For instance, the battles will only consist of pokemon players discovered from Paldean. However, a significant rule to make a note of is that there will not be the inclusion of any legendary or paradox pokemon.

Players will also get to go through single or doubles, with each game match only lasting about ten minutes. There’s always the possibility that we’ll see these rules adjusted as we progress through the season, but for now, players can start competing tomorrow when the update does launch. Hopefully, this will be an update to clear out some of the bugs and technical issues the game was plagued with. We’ve seen several videos uploaded online of players showcasing where the game fell short of their expectations.

It’s also worth noting that for those who might not find this game’s official competitive scene appealing, there is an unofficial scene to partake in. You might recall the Smogon University, a massively popular online competition scene for Pokemon video games. While countless players participate in their battles, it’s worth noting that they don’t follow the same rules. For instance, recently, the council that determines which rules are passed within the Smogon University made a ruling change. Two particular species were recently banned from their competitive online scene as they were deemed to be too overpowered. Much like the official competitive scene for Pokemon games, the council that makes up the Smogon University will consistently tweak the rulings to make the competition fair.

As for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, both games are available to pick up and play today. Both titles were released last month exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform. If you want a bit more insight into the gameplay experience, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage for the latest Pokemon games in the video embedded below.

