Red Dead Redemption Remake Concept Trailer Is Absolutely Stunning

The Red Dead Redemption series is highly beloved. Rockstar really crafted up an incredible title experience with the two installments. However, with Red Dead Redemption 2 acting as a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, some fans were holding out hope that Rockstar Games would bring out a remake of the first installment. But that didn’t happen, and here we are, several years out from the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, still waiting. Fortunately, a YouTube channel called TeaserPlay opted to bring out a concept trailer showcasing what a remake of Red Dead Redemption could potentially look like.

This concept trailer remake is stunning, and it’s left fans craving an official remake announcement even more. If you’re unfamiliar with TeaserPlay, the YouTube channel takes several past video game installments and provides a remake trailer using Unreal Engine 5. Several of these games look like they are ready to release, but don’t get too excited here. The builds are never released to the public, so you’re just getting a small look into what the game could look like with the Unreal Engine 5 engine being used.

Regardless, fans quickly took to the comments and agreed that this is the game installment that Rockstar should bring back out. This is especially true as Red Dead Redemption could carry out the narrative from where Red Dead Redemption 2 leaves off. We don’t even have this video game installment available on the PC platform, so those that have previously enjoyed Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC can’t even access this particular installment. Furthermore, there are fans who are hopeful that a properly optimized installment of Red Dead Redemption 2 will land on the latest console platforms, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While we haven’t seen Rockstar Games make any official announcement regarding the future of the Red Dead Redemption installments, it’s clear that there is a fan base of players that would love to continue taking the role of an outlaw roaming the wild west. For those who have yet to even experience Red Dead Redemption but enjoyed Red Dead Redemption 2, the first installment follows John Marston. John is looking to rid himself of his former life of being a ruthless outlaw, but despite his best attempts John’s past continues to haunt him and his family. For now, you can check out the concept trailer made from TeaserPlay in the video we have embedded above.

Source